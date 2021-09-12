Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6,116.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

AMD stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

