Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 100,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 236,260 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADVM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 1,323,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $219.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

