Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,929. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

