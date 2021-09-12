Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,008 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 97,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 521,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $159,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

CS stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

