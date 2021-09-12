Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,267 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,290 shares of company stock worth $5,588,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

