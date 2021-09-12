Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

