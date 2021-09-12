Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,306 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

AMN opened at $113.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

