Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,932 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of DCT opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.15.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,664. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

