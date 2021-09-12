Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 709.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

