Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,958 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $52.58.

