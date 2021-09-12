Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 6,419 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

VSTO stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.