Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MicroVision by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MicroVision by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MVIS opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

