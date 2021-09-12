Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

BTT opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.