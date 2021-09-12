Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,063 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 249,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

