Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 282,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.