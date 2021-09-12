Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,143 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,800,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,778 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 291,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares during the last quarter.

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

