Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sealed Air by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

