Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,113 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $464.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

