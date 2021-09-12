Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 27,265 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,045,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,794,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.24 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

