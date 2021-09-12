Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,118 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

