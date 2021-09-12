Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 55,165 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $9.14 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASX. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

