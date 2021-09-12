Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,227 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of WideOpenWest worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW opened at $19.88 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. Benchmark increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

