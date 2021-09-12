Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DPG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

