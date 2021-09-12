Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,967,000 after acquiring an additional 331,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $125,880,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,819,000 after acquiring an additional 225,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.00. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.