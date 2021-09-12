Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 14,781 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AIF opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

