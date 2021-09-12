Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 23,414 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

