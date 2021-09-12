Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

