Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,756,000 after buying an additional 227,710 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

ETSY stock opened at $217.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

