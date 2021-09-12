Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,346 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,407,000 after buying an additional 198,284 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

NYSE DHR opened at $329.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

