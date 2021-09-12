Advisor OS LLC Buys 789 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $284.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

