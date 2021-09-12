Advisor OS LLC Buys New Shares in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

REIT opened at $29.28 on Friday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF from $856.00 to $915.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

