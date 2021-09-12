Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 269,475 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 269,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,124,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 3.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,304,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,296,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,551,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,717,000 after purchasing an additional 228,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,838,000 after purchasing an additional 230,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

