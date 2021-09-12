Advisor OS LLC Grows Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

