Advisor OS LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

VOO opened at $409.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.25 and its 200 day moving average is $387.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

