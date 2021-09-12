Advisor OS LLC Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $205.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

