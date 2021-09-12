Advisor OS LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 149,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 353.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.