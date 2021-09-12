Advisor OS LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO opened at $820.10 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $490.73 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $743.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

