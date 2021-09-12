Advisor OS LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.