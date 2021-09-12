Advisor OS LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,272. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $647.98 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.76 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 771.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

