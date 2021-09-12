Advisor OS LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,838.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,453.52. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

