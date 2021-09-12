Advisor OS LLC Has $20.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

