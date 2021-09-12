Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.