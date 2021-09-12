Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

