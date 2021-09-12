Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $295.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.35 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

