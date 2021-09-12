Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $194.56 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.58.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.