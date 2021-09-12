Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $650.87 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $605.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

