Advisor OS LLC Purchases 121 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,847.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,716.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,562.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

