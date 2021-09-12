Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,556 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,156,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,105,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

