Advisor OS LLC Purchases 2,393 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,360 shares of company stock worth $11,838,010. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.