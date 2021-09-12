Advisor OS LLC Purchases 433 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $459.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

